The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Anupama Chopra breaks down journalistic aspect of 'South ka content' Film critic Anupama Chopra indulged in a conversation with Akkshay Rathie at India TV's podcast The Filmy Hustle, where she spoke about Pan India films and their impact on the box office.

New Delhi:

In India TV's special podcast, The Filmy Hustle, film reviewer and Film Critics Guild chairperson Anupama Chopra broke down the concept of Pan India films and the diversification of South Indian movies. When asked about the variety in cinema, Anupama said that it was during Cannes and MAMI film festivals that she started seeing cinema beyond Bollywood and Hollywood. Adding to the same she said that from Print Journalism to Digital, she has seen it all in entertainment and now the new rise of 'South ka content' is also equally appealing.

Deep diving into the topic, Akkshay Rathie said that it is the responsibility of entertainment journalists to diversify these different film industries and identify them as their own. 'I so agree with this! We can't just say South Indian films as there are four mainstream film industries falling in the hypothetical name 'South'. There is Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema that have their own culture, actors, language, filmmakers and traditions. To just call them as one shows the lack and knowledge and even if audiences may call it that, journalists should never,' Anupama responded.

Talking further on the matter, Anupama Chopra added that few films have a roar of their own and need no movie reviewer to talk of them. 'For example Pushpa 2, what would I have rather said about the film that would disrupt its monstrous earnings and same goes for a better film. As a reviewer, I think it's my duty to also talk about the small-budget films that have potential and need word of mouth but having said that, may be it also just influences three people and don't get me wrong, I am happy with that.' Anupama Chopra said on The Filmy Hustle.

