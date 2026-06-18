The Chainsmokers India tour: Closer to Something Just Like This, revisiting their most popular songs

New Delhi:

Famous American DJ duo, The Chainsmokers, are all set to return to India for a three-city tour in December 2026. From Closer, Something Like This, to Sick Boy, The Chainsmokers have delivered several party anthems over the years, dominating the global charts with multi-billion streams.

The Grammy Award-winning duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will perform at the Sunburn Festival 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru on December 18, 19, and 20, respectively. Ahead of the same, let's take a look at some of their most popular tracks.

10 popular songs of The Chainsmokers

Something Just Like This

Something Just Like This is a song by The Chainsmokers and British rock band Coldplay, released in 2017. It is a massive global pop-EDM crossover that reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Roses

Roses by The Chainsmokers was a radio hit that established their signature melodic style, reaching #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Paris

Another famous song by The Chainsmokers is Paris. It is a massive radio and streaming hit from their debut album, peaking #6 on the Hot 100.

Closer

The song Closer, by The Chainsmokers, is one of their biggest career hits, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spending 12 weeks at the top.

Takeaway

The song "Takeaway" is a highly successful, emotionally driven dance-pop collaboration that became one of The Chainsmokers' biggest late-decade hits.

All We Know

All We Know is also composed by The Chainsmokers, which is also a fan favourite, a mellow follow-up to their 2016 dominance that charted well worldwide.

Don’t Let Me Down

This song won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording and peaked at #3 on the Hot 100.

This Feeling

This Feeling is a standout country-pop/EDM hybrid that dominated airwaves from their sick boy era.

Sick Boy

The song Sick Boy marks one of their signature shifts toward a more introspective sound. Though edgier, it remains one of their most culturally significant and streamed tracks.

Selfie

The song titled Selfie is a 2014 novelty breakout track by The Chainsmokers that went viral globally, putting them on the map and peaking at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Chainsmokers' concert in India: Date and cities

The Chainsmokers reached their peak dominance between 2016 and 2019. While they have transitioned from breaking mainstream chart records to focusing on the EDM circuit, their historic chart footprint remains massive.

They are all set to perform in India for a three-city tour in December, a peak time for concerts across the world. This tour is starting from Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20.

The global musical sensation, The Chainsmokers on Wednesday announced their India Tour 2026 via an Instagram post. They captioned it as "INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience. We know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!!"

This marks one of the biggest appearances at the Sunburn Festival 2026, where they will headline the Mumbai edition at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking Sunburn’s debut at the iconic venue.

(With inputs from Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV.)

Also read: The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026 announced: Here's when they'll perform in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru