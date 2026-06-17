The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026 announced: Here's when they'll perform in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

New Delhi:

After a successful outing in 2023, global electronic music sensation The Chainsmokers are all set to return to India with a three-city tour later this year. They will perform in India in December, a peak time for concerts across the globe.

What are the exact dates of The Chainsmokers' concert in India?

The Grammy-winning duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will perform in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20, the organisers announced on Wednesday, June 17. Tickets for the Mumbai and Bengaluru shows of The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026 are currently available on BookMyShow.

Making the announcement, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall wrote on the official page of The Chainsmokers: "INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience we know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!!"

One of the biggest highlights of the tour will be their appearance at Sunburn Festival 2026, where they will headline the Mumbai edition at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The event also marks Sunburn's debut at the iconic venue.

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The Chainsmokers most popular songs

The duo, best known for chartbusters such as Closer, Don't Let Me Down, Paris and Something Just Like This, last performed in India in 2023 and enjoy a massive fan following across the country.

Speaking about their inclusion in Sunburn Festival 2026, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement, “There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them. For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today.”

Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers quickly became one of the biggest names in electronic dance music, delivering a string of global hits that crossed over into mainstream pop culture. Their music catalogue has sold over 118 million records worldwide and includes three Diamond-certified singles: Closer, Something Just Like This, and the Grammy-winning Don't Let Me Down.

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