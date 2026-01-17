The 2016 trend Bollywood actresses can't get enough of: Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt join in The 2016 trend is sweeping social media and Bollywood stars also seemed keen in joining in the trend. Following Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor have also jumped on the bandwagon. Kareena Kapoor has also shared her photos.

New Delhi:

The 2016 trend is sweeping social media and now Bollywood beauties have also jumped on board. Following Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor also joined the trend and now Kareena Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt has also joined in.. Celebrities are sharing their 10-year-old photos, dating back to 2016.

Kareena Kapoor moved people by sharing a collection of old photos from 2016 on social media. Calling it the year of bump, Kareena recalled one of the most memorable periods of her life when she was expecting her first child, Taimur Ali Khan. The post proved to be a revelation, giving fans an intimate glimpse into her pregnancy days, which were both glamorous and deeply personal.

Khushi Kapoor says she was much cooler in 2026

In her recent social media post, Khushi shared some throwback photos. Most of these photos feature Khushi posing alone, while others feature Janhvi and others. Khushi captioned the post, 'I was much cooler in 2016.' Earlier, Khushi's cousin and renowned Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also joined the trend, reminiscing about her 2016 days. She recalled the time when her critically acclaimed film 'Neerja' was released in theaters and when Sonam was trying to understand her love for her now-husband Anand Ahuja.

Ananya Panday also joined in

Furthermore, actress Ananya Panday also recalled some of her memorable moments from 2016. She wrote on her Instagram handle about how 2016 shaped her journey as an actress and a human being. Her post included fond memories with Shah Rukh Khan's younger son AbRam, tying a Rakhi to her star brother Ahaan Panday and photos of her holding a film's clapboard. Ananya said that 2016 is very close to her heart.

Alia Bhatt's plethora of images

Alia was late but not left out of the trend. She shared several photos that features other actors like Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan among others.

What does the 2016 trend mean?

Essentially, this trend encourages people to share personal memories of 2016 and reflect on their personalities at that time. Some posts feature captions detailing emotional or professional achievements, while others focus on the humour of vintage fashion and filters. These videos often feature songs from the mid-2010s, further reinforcing the feeling of digitally revisiting the past. The renewed interest in the trend is also reflected in online activity. According to the BBC, searches for 2016 on TikTok saw a surge in the first week of the year, indicating just how popular the trend has become among users.

