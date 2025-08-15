Thama First Look: Makers unveil video teaser of Maddock’s upcoming horror-comedy | Watch The makers of the upcoming horror comedy film 'Thama' dropped its first look video glimpse to celebrate Stree 2's first anniversary on on India's 79th Independence Day, August 15, 2025. Watch the video teaser here.

The makers of Thama, Maddock Films' latest horror-comedy instalment, have unveiled its first-look teaser, giving audiences a glimpse into the film's spooky yet comical world. It is significant to note that Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy 'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank' was released exactly one year ago, and to mark the occasion, the makers of Thama shared the new first-look video as an Independence Day special on August 15, 2025.

Taking to the social media handles, the Maddock Films shared a 42-second video teaser which starts with a disclaimer reads: "Brace yourself, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is getting bigger." However, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali 2025.

Thama first look teaser out

The Thama first look video features all the main characters from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, including Stree and Sarkata from Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya, asking questions about which is the most dangerous character. The teaser then reveals that it’s not any of them, but that the most dangerous figure in the horror universe is yet to come. The first glimpse of this sarvashaktishaali villain will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Watch Thama first look video:

The caption of the post reads, "Independence Day Special! The No. 1 Hindi film Stree 2 turns 1 today To celebrate, Dinesh Vijan expands the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe with #THAMA.The World of Thama unveils Tuesday, Aug 19 your first glimpse at the sarvashaktishaali villain set to redefine fear. The film storms into cinemas this Diwali 2025. Brace yourself this chapter is a love story, wilder and deadlier than anything you’ve seen before."

Check the post below:

About Thama and its cast

According to IMDb, the horror comedy thriller 'Thama', which is a part of 'Maddock Horror Comedy Universe', needed a love story; unfortunately, it's a bloody one. Talking about its star cast, the film features an ensemble cast which includes National Film awardee Ayushmann Khurrana, Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Dutt, Aasif Khan, and Aparshakti Khurana in the key roles.

