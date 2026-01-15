Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil X review: What viewers are saying about Jiiva’s Pongal release Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil hit theatres on Pongal 2026. Here’s how viewers reacted on X after watching the first-day first-show of the Tamil action comedy.

The Tamil action comedy film, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, hit the big screens on Thursday, January 15, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film stars Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah and others in important roles.

Fans who watched the first-day first-show of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil shared their reviews on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Read on to find out how the internet reacts to this Tamil action-comedy drama.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil X review

One X user found the first half of the film “decent.” He appreciated actor Jiiva’s humour but noted that in most scenes, the comedic timing didn't work. His X post reads, "#ThalaivarThambiThalaimaiyil First Half Decent. #Jiiva Anna Humor Sense Always Constant. SMS Vibe @JiivaOfficial. In Most of the Scenes Comedy Didn't Work Well. Hope Second Half Will Satisfy (sic)."

However, the user was less impressed with the second half, describing it as "okayish." He wrote, "Second Half, testing our patience. Last 15 mins okish. Overall, this movie is not suitable for theatrical experience. It's good to watch on OTT platforms. Overall decent movie from rating: 3/5 (sic)."

Another user congratulated the makers of the film and wrote, "Congratulations @JiivaOfficial na for the blockbuster success. Best wishes to the whole team of #ThalaivarThambiThalaimayil (sic)."

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil trailer

The makers of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil released the official trailer on January 12, 2026, across social media platforms. The trailer received praise from viewers. One user wrote, "Goosebumps songs vibe (sic)." Another added, "full entertainment irukku," which translates to “It's full of entertainment."

