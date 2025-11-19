Tere Ishq Mein: Release date, trailer and plot of Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s new film Dhanush and Kriti Sanon team up for the first time in Tere Ishq Mein, a romantic action drama directed by Aanand L Rai with music by AR Rahman. Here’s everything to know from the release date and trailer to the plot.

New Delhi:

Actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon are all set to share screen space for the first time in their upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein. The highly anticipated project is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

It is significant to note that Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has created the music for the film. Read on to know the release date, cast, story, and other details.

When is Tere Ishq Mein releasing?

Aanand L Rai's directorial Tere Ishq Mein will hit theatres on Friday, November 28, 2025. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Tere Ishq Mein trailer

The makers released the official trailer of Tere Ishq Mein on November 14, 2025. The trailer was well-received by fans and has already garnered over 29 million views. For the unversed, the movie is produced by Anand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma under the banner T-Series.

Tere Ishq Mein plot

The romantic action drama follows the story of Shankar, an angry young man played by Dhanush, who falls in love with Mukti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Their love story begins in college corridors, but things take a turn when Kriti Sanon's character Mukti changes her mind and decides to marry someone else.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's work front

Talking about the actor's work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi's Netflix film, Do Patti, alongside Kajol. She will be next seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor. On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil comedy drama, Idli Kadai, where he played the role of Murugan. The film was also directed and written by him. It features Raj Kiran, Baahubali actor Sathyaraj, Nithya Menen and others in key roles.

