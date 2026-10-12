Tej Pratap Yadav's departure leaves contestants emotional as nomination drama unfolds on Rise and Fall S2

The latest episode of Rise and Fall Season 2 brought an unexpected exit, three wildcard entries and a change to the nomination process. Tej Pratap Yadav’s departure left the contestants emotional, while host Virender Sehwag announced that the week’s nominations would carry forward to the following week. The episode also featured comedian Sanket Bhosale, who appeared in a Sanjay Dutt-inspired avatar, before the game took another turn with the arrival of new contestants.

Sanket Bhosale brings Sanjay Dutt’s style to the Tower

Sanket greeted the contestants in his familiar ‘Baba’ style and joked about how much he had watched Rise and Fall. “Mere se zyada Rise and Fall kisne dekha hai yaar life mein, mere life ke upar pura show bana diya... maja aa gaya,” he said.

The banter continued as Shehzad Poonawalla recalled Tej’s Sanjay Dutt-inspired look at the Bollywood-themed party. Tej, in turn, pointed out that Shehzad had dressed as Munna Bhai. Sanket joined them in recreating Sanjay Dutt’s signature walk and exchanged jokes with the Rulers and Workers before leaving.

The mood changed when Sehwag announced the week’s elimination. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Kajal Raghwani, Raj Grover and Kaira Anu were nominated. The Workers were first told that no contestant from the Basement would be eliminated that week. Sehwag then revealed that Tej Pratap Yadav would have to leave the Tower.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s exit leaves contestants emotional

Tej explained that he had to leave because of certain compulsions. “Kuch majbooriyaan hai jo ki jaana padega mujhe,” he said. Reflecting on his time on the show, Tej said he had made new friends and felt loved by the other contestants. He also expressed hope that he would meet them again at the grand finale. Sehwag clarified that legal obligations had led to his exit.

Before leaving, Tej sought Swara Bhasker’s blessings. He explained that whenever she served him food in the Penthouse, she reminded him of his mother. The contestants then came together to dance and bid him farewell.

Three wildcards enter as nominations carry forward

The nomination announcement was followed by another twist. Sehwag told the Workers that their nominations would carry forward to the following week, even though no one was being eliminated in the current round. He also announced three wildcard entries: Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna and Sonam Malik. After the placement decision, Rishabh entered the Penthouse, while Jashwanth and Sonam were sent to the Basement. The new arrivals are set to change the dynamics between the Rulers and Workers, with the existing nominations adding to the uncertainty around the next round of the game.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free on Prime Video, with new episodes every day at 12 noon. The show is also available through MX Player by Prime Video on the MX Player Android app, as well as on mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV.

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