Teary eyed Virat Kohli hugs Anushka Sharma after RCB wins IPL 2025 Final against PBKS

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally ended their IPL drought and have won IPL 2025 after defeating Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli, who has been associated with this franchise for 18 years, has finally won every trophy that there is for every Indian cricketer. After this special win, the former skipper met his wife and actor Anushka Sharma for a special celebration. The couple was seen with teary eyes as they shared a hug and celebrated RCB's win.

Teary eyed Virat Kohli hugs Anushka Sharma

The video of Virat and Anushka is going viral. The cricketer waited for his wife to come on the ground and gave her a tight hug. Tears were seen in both's eyes. Anushka later walked in with Virat to congratulate the RCB management and players.

What did Virat Kohli say after RCB's win?

Virat Kohli spoke after Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory and said, 'I have given this team my youth, my prime and my experience. This is for the fans. At one point, I thought I would never have this, but this win is very special. Tonight I will sleep like a baby.'

Virat Kohli broke down as soon as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the trophy for the first time in 18 years, beating Punjab Kings by six runs. Kohli got emotional in the final over itself as soon as it was confirmed that RCB are winning the title and lifting the trophy for the first time in their IPL history.

About the match

Star batter Virat Kohli, who had a phenomenal season with the bat, scored only 43 runs off 35 balls in the final match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win their maiden IPL title. Defending 191 runs, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a brilliant performance to win the trophy.

