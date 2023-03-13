How team RRR reacted to BIG win at Oscars 2023: 'No words can describe this surreal moment'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRRMOVIE Naatu Naatu song

History has been scripted! RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The award was given to the songwriter Chandrabose and music director MM Keeravani. In the category, the Telugu song was nominated alongside 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

On the celebratory occasion, Keeravani won hearts with his winning speech. He said, ''Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. He then started singing these lines, 'There was only one wish in my mind so was Rajamouli and my family. RRR has to win every pride of India and must put me on the top of world.' Thank you Karthikeya and Thank you all!'' Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event. ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' creates history, wins the coveted golden statuette

Jr NTR said, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on their win today bringing another Oscar to India."

Taking to Twitter, team RRR shared their reaction and wrote, "We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!"

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track. Deepika Padukone, who is one of the presenters at Oscars 2023, introduced the song to the audience and called it a 'banger'.

The RRR song celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime.

