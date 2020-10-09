Team Radhe Back On Set! Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani & others resume shoot with safety

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SKFILMSOFFICIAL Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani & others resume shoot with safety

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and others have resumed the shoot of their upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after six months. The stars are shooting with utmost safety and precautions considering the COVID19 outbreak. Sharing the BTS video of the shoot, the makers showed how everyone on the sets has been wearing masks and sanitizing everything. In the video, Jackie Shroff can be heard saying, "This is the time when the whole world is in trauma...magar jo bhi hai, isi baat se hum sab jude hue hain ek dusre se (but whatever it is, we all are connected with each other because of this)"

Salman Khan's production house shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "A glimpse from #Radhe sets, where heroes can take off masks in front of cameras coz superheroes behind cameras wear their masks 24x7 Back to work with the most daring team!" The video shows the actors shooting for a song keeping in mind the social distancing, masks and sanitization process.

Check out the video here-

Earlier, Sohail Khan, who is co-producing the film along with Salman and Atul Agnihotri, told Mumbai Mirror, "A health and safety officer, along with a doctor and ambulance, will be stationed on the set. Signage and colour bands for bifurcation of the team will be followed, along with government mandates on insurance. A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose off the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided." The shoot of Radhe began on October 2nd.

As Salman Khan resumed shoot, he shared a picture from the sets, wearing a jacket, with his back facing the camera. "Back to shoot after six and a half months. Feels good," he captioned the picture.

Other than Radhe, Salman Khan also began shooting for Bigg Boss 14. He shot for the grand premiere of the controversial reality show and will shoot for this season's first Weekend Ka Vaar today. At the launch of Bigg Boss, Salman revealed that he has never taken such a long break from work in the last 30 years as he had to during lockdown. "My biggest frustration is this that last six months I have not worked. I have never taken such a long break in 30 years, which I was forced to take this year. Ever since I did 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and began working, every year I try and take a break from 25th December to 3rd January," he had said.

