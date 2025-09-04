Teachers’ Day songs in Hindi: 5 Bollywood hits to honour your teachers Teachers’ Day is special to honour our gurus. Celebrate 2025 with Bollywood songs in Hindi—classics and new hits that make the day unforgettable.

Teachers’ Day has always been a special day to honour our teachers who shape our lives with knowledge and wisdom. Every year on September 5, people across India celebrate Teacher's Day. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a prominent philosopher, scholar, and former President of India.

Over the years, Bollywood has paid tribute to the teachers by making songs on the student-teacher bond. From old classics to new-age melodies, let's take a look at the 5 hit songs that make the celebration more special and memorable.

Teachers’ Day songs in Hindi to celebrate your gurus

1. Bum Bum Bole – Taare Zameen Par (2007)

The song 'Bum Bum Bole' from the movie 'Taare Zameen Par' is one of the most loved teachers' day songs. It is sung by renowned singer Shaan and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The lyrics were penned by Prasoon Josh and the music was composed by trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. For the unversed, in this film, Aamir Khan portrayed the role of an arts teacher named 'Ram Shankar Nikumbh'.

2. Sa Re Ke Sa Re – Parichay (1972)

The Hindi song 'Sa Re Ke Sa Re' from the movie ' Parichay 1972' is sung by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. The lyrics were given by Gulzar, and the music was composed by RD Burman. The song features Jeetendra and Jaya Bachchan.

3. Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye – Jagriti (1954)

The song 'Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye' from the movie 'Jagriti' was released in 1954. Sung and written by Kavi Pradeep, with a composition by Hemant Kumar. The movie stars Abhi Bhattacharya, Pranoti Ghosh, Bipin Gupta, and Rattan Kumar in the lead roles.

4. Khol De Par – Hichki (2018)

The song 'Khol De Par' from Rani Mukerji's film 'Hichki' is one of the famous Bollywood songs that can be played on the occasion of Teacher's Day. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, the song symbolises opening up to new possibilities. In this film, Rani Mukerji portrayed the role of a teacher who has Tourette's syndrome and got a teaching job in an elite school.

5. Ichak Dana Beechak Dana – Awaara (1951)

The song 'Ichak Dana Beechak Dana' from the movie 'Awaara' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. Filmmaker Raj Kapoor both directed and starred in this film. Besides him, the movie stars Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor, K.N. Singh, Shashi Kapoor, and others in the lead roles.

