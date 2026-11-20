Pop icon Taylor Swift has been named the recipient of the International Artist of the Year Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2026. The announcement was made by the organisers on Friday, November 20, and has sparked surprise among Indian fans, with several questioning the recognition on social media.

According to the festival's announcement, the Blank Space singer is being honoured for her musical artistry, global cultural influence, songwriting and contributions to live entertainment. However, many fans were surprised by the announcement, with many expressing disbelief over the unexpected crossover.

Taylor Swift named for a Dadasaheb Phalke award: Fans react

Ever since the festival announced Taylor Swift's name in the award list, fans have flooded social media with questions and reactions. While some expressed disbelief over the announcement, others wondered whether the singer was even aware of the recognition and if she would attend the ceremony to receive it.

One user asked, "Is she aware of this?!" Another commented, "Is this a joke or what?"

A third user raised several questions, writing, "But will she be there to collect the award? Or like will it be sent to her? And will we get a video of Ms. Taylor thanking DPIFF for the award? I have so many questions (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DPIFF_OFFICIAL)Screengrab taken from DPIFF's official Instagram post.

DPIFF 2026 Indian Film Awards Winners

Best Film: Dhurandhar

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar

Best Actress: Aneet Padda for Saiyaara

Best Director: Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar

Critics Best Film: Kantara: Chapter 1

Critics Best Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara: Chapter 1

Critics Best Actress: Yami Gautam Dhar for Haq

Producer of the Year: Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar for Dhurandhar

Best Supporting Actor: Vineet Kumar Singh for Chhaava

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Riteish Deshmukh for Housefull 5

Best Cinematographer: Arvind S. Kashyap for Kantara: Chapter 1

Best Screenplay and Dialogue: Reshu Nath for Haq

Best Choreographer: Sandy Master for 'Monica' from Coolie

DPIFF 2026 International Film Awards Winners

Best International Feature Film: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Actor - International Feature Film: Michael B. Jordan for Sinners

Best Actress - International Feature Film: Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Best Director - International Feature Film: Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

International Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema: James Cameron

Dadasaheb Phalke Award vs DPIFF: What's the difference?

It is important to note that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards are two separate honours. Established in 1969, the government-presented Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest cinema honour. Recipients are presented with a Golden Lotus medallion, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

DPIFF, on the other hand, is a separate film festival that honours contributions to cinema under its own award categories. It has a different selection process, ceremony and list of recipients. Therefore, the recognition announced by DPIFF should not be confused with the government's prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

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