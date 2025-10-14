Tara Sutaria's cosy pictures with Veer Pahariya from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash breaks the Internet Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s cosy pictures from Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash have taken over the internet. The rumoured couple looked stunning together, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are painting the town red with their latest set of cosy photos. The duo, who have been blowing kisses at each other at fashion shows and events, attended Manish Malhotra's yearly Diwali bash together for the first time as a couple. The Heropanti 2 actor posted cosy photos from their evening, leaving fans swooning.

Tara Sutaria looked stunning in a golden embroidered lehenga that she paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She completed her look with a diamond choker and earrings and let her sass do the talking. Veer took over her photo carousel, sizzling each frame with their chemistry. "Last night with my fire cracker… For our dearest @manishmalhotra05, my favourite host always," Tara wrote, while sharing the photos. Take a look:

Tara and Veer's industry friends showered love on the pictures, along with fans. Kanika Kapoor, Orry, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and host Manish Malhotra himself complimented the photos. Fans wrote, "Beautiful", "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow", "this jodi", "gorgeous", and others.

It all began when Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were clicked at public outings together. Soon after, at a fashion show video, Tara walked the ramp and blew a flying kiss towards the Sky Force actor who was sitting in the front row. The moment went viral, leaving fans’ gushing.

Soon after Tara and Veer's dating rumours started in July, the former appeared on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast where she spoke about her relationship status. Though she didn't take names, the actor shared, “I’m very happy right now! Yes! I’m elated over the moon," Tara. When asked if she and her partner ever look at the moon together, she blushed and further stated, “Yeah, it’s actually a fun experience. Chaudhvin Ka Chand vibes."

On the work front, Tara was last seen in Apurva. As for Veer, he made his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force.