Tanvi The Great trailer out: Anupam Kher directorial seems like an inspiring watch The trailer of 'Tanvi the Great', one of the most awaited films of this year, has been released today. A long star cast is seen in this film directed by Anupam Kher.

New Delhi:

The trailer of the film 'Tanvi the Great', directed by Anupam Kher, has been released today. This film is very special for the veteran actor he is marking his debut with this film. 'Tanvi the Great' has been premiered at several film festivals, including Cannes. Now, finally, the trailer of the film has been released as it gears up for a theatrical release.

Tanvi sets out to fulfil her father's dream

This 3-minute, 4-second-long trailer starts with beautiful valleys and Shubhangi Dutt seen in the character of Tanvi. Watching the trailer, it is known that the story of the film is about an autistic girl who joins the army to fulfil her late father's dream. However, due to being autistic, it is not so easy for her to join the army. But during this time, how does she overcome all the obstacles and whether she is able to join the army or not. This will be seen in the film. In the film, Anupam Kher has played the role of Tanvi's grandfather, who himself is a retired colonel. Karan Tacker will be seen in the role of Tanvi's father. The story of the film is based on an army background. Apart from Shubhangi, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi are seen. The trailer shows that the film touches many issues, including patriotism and the army, which include issues like family drama, emotional angle, special child.

The film will be released on July 18

'Tanvi the Great' is to be released in theatres on July 18. A big star cast will be seen in this film. Shubhangi Dutt is seen in the role of Tanvi in ​​the film, who is making her debut in Bollywood with this film.

A big starcast will be seen

Anupam Kher announced the starcast of 'Tanvi the Great' one by one on his social media. Apart from Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt, actors like Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Arvind Swami, Ian Glen, Nasir and Karan Tacker will be seen in the film.

Also Read: Mandala Murders OTT release date announced, Vaani Kapoor starrer's first poster is out too | See Post