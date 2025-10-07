'Itne paise hote toh main...,' Tanmay Bhat reacts to 'India's richest YouTuber' tag According to Tech Informer, Tanmay posses a massive net worth of Rs 665 crore. But seems like the numbers are not true.

New Delhi:

Tanmay Bhat has achieved a significant milestone in the world of YouTube and digital content creation. He has now become India's richest YouTuber, with earnings approaching Rs 665 crore (approximately $1.6 billion).

According to Tech Informer’s data, Tanmay Bhat surpassed popular YouTubers CarryMinati, Samay Raina and Bhuvan Bam. But seems like the numbers in Bhat's net worth are mentioned much more than the real ones.

Tanmay Bhat reacts to his viral net worth

According to Tech Informer, Tanmay posses a massive net worth of Rs 665 crore. However, on October 4, itself, the YouTuber took to his X account and wrote, 'Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi beach raha hota.'

Tanmay's Journey

For the unversed, Tanmay is a renowned YouTuber, stand-up comedian, screenwriter, actor, producer and artist. He was born on June 23, 1987, in Mumbai. He is also the co-founder of the creative agency All India Bakchod (AIB).

Tanmay has gained a special recognition among the youth through his comedy and has broken new ground on the digital platform. He presents comedy sketches, vlogs and video essays on his YouTube channel. His unique style and creativity have made him one of India's most popular and successful content creators.'

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q.1. Who is Tanmay Bhat?

Q.1. Tanmay Bhat is an Indian comedian, YouTuber, writer, content creator, and co-founder of the comedy group AIB (All India Bakchod).

Q.2. When and where was he born?

Q.2. Tanmay Bhat was born on June 23, 1987, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Q.3. What is he known for?

Q.3. He is famous for his stand-up comedy, sketches, YouTube videos, and humorous content. He gained popularity through AIB's sketches and his YouTube channel.

Q.4. What are some of his major achievements?

Q.4. Tanmay Bhat is considered one of India's top digital content creators and has been officially declared India's richest YouTuber.

Q.5. Has he faced any controversies?

A.5. Yes, Tanmay Bhat and AIB have been involved in controversies due to some comedy sketches, but they remain prominent figures in Indian digital entertainment.

Also Read: Not Shah Rukh Khan, but HE is the richest Bollywood celebrity on Hurun India Rich List 2025