Tandav controversy: UP police reaches Mumbai to question makers, star cast

The tension with Amazon Prime's controversial web series Tandav is increasing day by day. An FIR has been registered against the web series in 6 cities. At the same time, UP police have also reached Mumbai for investigation in this case. Protests have been taking place from UP to Maharashtra and MP to get the show banned. In the recent update, the Lucknow Police team has reached Mumbai to interrogate the makers of Tandav.

According to the information received, a four-member team led by Inspector Anil Singh of Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai where the producers and actors of the web series will be questioned today. An FIR was lodged against the Tandav web series at Hazratganj Kotwali, Lucknow. After the questioning, the Lucknow police will decide what action needs to be taken against the accused.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has also reacted to the ongoing controversy. He has said that action should be taken against Tandav. Deshmukh added that they have received complaints against the web show and the center should make laws for the content released on OTT platforms. He said, "We have received a complaint regarding web series 'Tandav', action will be taken as per the law. Central government should bring legislation in regard to OTT (over-the-top) platforms."

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, director Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and Amazon Prime's India Content Content India head Aparna Purohit have been charged in the case. In the latest development, the cast and crew of the Amazon Prime Video series said they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns.

"We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of 'Tandav' have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same," the statement read.