Tamannaah Bhatia joins cast of 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest' alongside Sidharth Malhotra | Details

The most anticipated folk thriller 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest' featuring Sidharth Malhotra gets its female lead. The makers of the film made an official announcement regarding the cast on social media on Wednesday. Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film will have Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Taking to the Instagram account, the producers of the film have shared a joint post revealing that Odela 2 actor Tamannaah Bhatia is ready to command the screen like never before.

The short teaser features the actress in a red saree and shows her running barefoot towards a dense forest, however, her face is not fully visible. After which, she lights an earthen lamp and runs into a signboard that reads, 'Warning: Entering the forest after sunset is prohibited.'

The caption of the post reads, 'Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, VVAN - Force of the Forrest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative - a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before Starring @sidmalhotra, Directed by @arunabhkumar and @deepakmishra18 Releasing in theatres in 2026.

The post has garnered over one million views, thousands of likes and comments on Instagram. Fans have expressed their excitement and filled the comment section with positive comments. One user wrote, 'All the best tammu', along with a pink and red heart emoji. Another user commented, 'Sid and Tamanna, damn what a pair!'

For the unversed, this folk thriller is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Creations. Sidharth Malhotra's starrer is set to hit the big screens in 2026

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the crime-drama thriller Odela 2. Directed by Ashok Teja, the film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Murli Sharma and Dayanand Reddy in pivotal roles. The actress will be next seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial Raid 2, alongside Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. This crime thriller will hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan's Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

