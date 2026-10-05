Veteran ghazal singer Talat Aziz's Juhu home catches fire, wife rescued through bathroom window

Veteran ghazal singer Talat Aziz and four others were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at his Juhu residence on the night of October 3. The incident left the occupants battling heavy smoke inside the duplex, with all five later treated for suffocation.

Talat Aziz's house catches fire

Talat's wife Bina, their sons Shayaan and Adnan, and Sikandar Singh were also taken to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital. They were treated overnight and discharged on Saturday. The family has lived in the building for almost 40 years. The fire reportedly started at around 10.56 pm. While the Mumbai Fire Brigade managed to bring it under control within an hour, parts of the home and several personal belongings were damaged. Officials are yet to establish what caused the blaze.

How did the fire at Talat Aziz's house unfold

Aziz was downstairs watching television when he noticed the fire. Bina was upstairs at the time. According to the singer, an air conditioner in the hall suddenly caught fire even though it was switched off. "It was a blazing inferno that erupted suddenly at 11.00 pm Friday. I was watching TV in the hall downstairs while Bina was upstairs. An air conditioner in the hall, which was not even switched on, sparked and emanated fire," the singer told TOI City.

The flames soon spread to the curtains and thick black smoke filled the apartment. Bina was unable to come down and eventually sought help from the bathroom window. A neighbour used a ladder to reach her and helped get her out.

"Within minutes the blaze spread to the curtains, and blinding black smoke billowed out. I could not see a thing. I kept calling to my wife, fearing for her safety. She ran into the bathroom upstairs, turned on the shower and called for help from the window. A neighbour climbed a ladder and rescued Bina through the window. We were hospitalised for suffocation and took discharge Saturday," he added.

The family will reportedly stay at a hotel until their home is fit to live in again.

Talat Aziz loses cherished possessions

The fire also destroyed some belongings that held personal and professional value for the family. Talat lost his harmoniums, while several of Bina's paintings were damaged in the blaze. For the singer, however, the loss of possessions took a backseat to the fact that everyone survived the incident safely. He also thanked the emergency services and neighbours for their quick response.

"I am profusely thankful to the police, fire brigade, ambulance who all arrived promptly and took charge. My neighbours have been so helpful too. We have lost precious belongings including my harmoniums and Bina's paintings. But I thank Allah that we are safe and sound," he said.

The authorities are continuing to look into the incident. The damaged electrical installations are among the areas likely to be examined as officials try to determine the source of the fire.

Talat Aziz has had a long career in ghazal music and has also worked as a composer and actor. He has lent his voice to several Hindi film songs over the years. His notable playback work includes Zindagi Jab Bhi from Umrao Jaan, Phir Chhidi Raat from Bazaar and Aina Mujhse Mere from Daddy.

Also read:

Elvish Yadav's Kanpur event turns chaotic as fan pulls his jacket; former's companion falls from stage | Video