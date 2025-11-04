Tabu once said choosing to be single is 'not a big deal', revealed if not marrying was her decision Tabu turns 54 on November 4. She once opened up about her relationship status and addressed questions about her decision to remain unmarried.

Everyone's favourite Tabu turns 54 today, November 4. Known for her rich filmography, the actor's versatality makes her one of the bests in Bollywood. Apart from numerous Bollywood and Hollywood projects to her credit, Tabu's personal life has often generated curiosity. Some have also wondered why she never got married and if it was her conscious choice.

Tabu, however, has mostly tried to remain unfazed about the curiosity around her relationship status. She had, once, shared that she doesn't understand "what the big deal" being single or taken is.

During a throwback interaction with Hindustan Times, Tabu had opened up about it. She said, "All this - marital status and children - matter the most especially when you are a woman. I don’t know what people actually judge you for."

She had further added, "Honestly, it’s not that it has stopped bothering me; the fact remains that I’ve never been perturbed [by this] at all. I don’t see what the big deal is, being single or being not single. For me, it’s not a [yardstick for] assessing somebody. I mean, I don’t assess someone according to their marital status or whether they have children or not. And if people do it for me, I don’t know about it and don’t want to go there."

When asked if it was her conscious choice to not get married, Tabu had a sharp response. "Why do you want to get into that? Psychological analysis kyun karna chahte ho mera? Boring hai yeh question. Kuch aur pooch. (Why do you want to do my psychological analysis? This is a boring question. Ask me something else)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi. She also has an untitled Puri Jagannadh-Vijay Sethupathi film in the pipeline. Both films are slated for release in 2026.

