Taapsee Pannu to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood actors expected to cast their votes in Delhi Elections

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at Bollywood actors expected to cast their votes in Delhi Elections

Several Bollywood actors and actresses, who are residents of Delhi are expected to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. These actors often visit the capital. Therefore, they can also be seen casting their votes in the Delhi assembly elections. Know, about those actors here.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, who has become the face of women-centric films, is a resident of Delhi. She often mentions memories related to Delhi in her talks and interviews. She is also an aware citizen. In such a situation, she can also be seen casting her vote in the Delhi elections on February 5.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is also a Delhi boy, he also loves this city. Siddharth has done his schooling and college in Delhi. Siddharth also comes to Delhi for family functions. Therefore, he is also likely to be seen in the Delhi elections today.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem are also residents of Delhi. The actress' father runs a restaurant chain in Delhi. It is possible that Huma and Saqib come to Delhi for the elections.

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar expresses her views openly in front of everyone, she is also very active politically. Swara also belongs to Delhi. She can also be seen in the Delhi elections.

Shweta Tripathi

Gangs of Wasseypur actress Shweta Tripathi is also a resident of Delhi. Hence, she is expected to cast her votes in Delhi today.

Himansh Kohli

Himansh often comes to Delhi, his family lives here. In such a situation, both these artists can also be seen casting their votes in Delhi today.

Also Read: Pushpa 2's thrilling climax sequence garners global accolades after OTT release, video goes viral