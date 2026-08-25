Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari trailer promises a gripping revenge story about a missing daughter | Watch

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Gandhari has been released, giving audiences a glimpse of the emotional and action-packed story. Taapsee plays Bani, a mother whose life changes after her young daughter goes missing. Netflix describes Gandhari as the story of a mother who loses both her eyesight and her daughter in a kidnapping and then decides to take matters into her own hands.

The trailer hints at the lengths Bani is willing to go to in order to find her child. In a particularly striking sequence, she is seen with a blindfold over her eyes as she continues her search, suggesting that the character is forced to overcome both physical and emotional challenges during her journey.

What is Gandhari about?

Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, Gandhari follows Bani as she searches for her missing daughter while confronting a dangerous world filled with threats. The film combines action with a deeply personal story centred on a mother’s determination to protect her child.

The trailer keeps several details of the plot under wraps but establishes revenge as an important part of Bani’s journey. As she gets closer to finding her daughter, she encounters people and situations that push her further into a dangerous fight. The film is also expected to explore the emotional toll of the search, with Taapsee’s character balancing vulnerability with her determination to keep going.

Taapsee Pannu leads a strong ensemble cast

Alongside Taapsee Pannu, Gandhari stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna in important roles. The film reunites Taapsee with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon. The two have previously collaborated on Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, among other projects.

Devashish Makhija directs Gandhari

Gandhari is directed by Devashish Makhija, while Kanika Dhillon has written and produced the film. Netflix has described it as an emotionally charged action thriller and one of Taapsee’s more physically demanding roles. The film has also been in the news recently after allegations of plagiarism were raised against it. Katha Pictures, the production house, has denied the allegations and maintained that Gandhari is an original work.

When and where to watch Gandhari?

Unlike a theatrical release, Gandhari will premiere directly on Netflix. The film will be available to stream from September 3, 2026.

Also Read:

Is Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari copied? Makers break silence on plagiarism allegations | Know whole matter