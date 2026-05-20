Actor Swetaa Varma reacts to Mugguru Monagallu co-star Twisha Sharma's death: 'Still in shock…'

New Delhi:

The death of actor-beauty pageant winner Twisha Sharma has left many in the industry shocked. Her co-star from Mugguru Monagallu, Swetaa Varma, has reacted to the controversy saying she hopes the truth comes out through a fair investigation. Sharma, who was 33 and originally from Noida, was found dead on May 12 at the Bhopal home of her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, in the Katara Hills area.

Twisha Sharma's co-star Swetaa Varma reacts to her death

Reacting to the news, Swetaa Varma said she was still trying to come to terms with Twisha Sharma’s sudden death, especially since the actor had gotten married just six months ago. Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, she remembered their time together on the sets of the 2021 Telugu film and described Sharma as someone who always carried positive energy.

“Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just six months after getting married. I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu. Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step. I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served (sic),” Swetaa wrote.

Previously, actor Dheekshith Shetty had also reacted to Sharma’s death. Speaking to Hindustan Times, The Girlfriend actor said he was deeply shocked by the news. “It’s very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion for whatever she was doing. She was so full of life, and it’s shocking to know that she took her own life,” he said.

Dheekshith also revealed that he was unaware Sharma had gotten married. He recalled that after working on the film, she had spoken about wanting to focus on her studies and spend time with family. “I didn’t even know that she got married. We worked on that one film, and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her master’s degree and her acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army, and she realised it wasn’t her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family,” he added.

New twist in Twisha Sharma's death case

The post-mortem report of Twisha Sharma has confirmed that the 33-year-old died due to “antemortem hanging by ligature.” The report also mentioned multiple simple injuries caused by blunt force on different parts of her body.

According to the autopsy conducted by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Bhopal, Twisha was found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on the terrace of her residence at around 10:26 pm on May 12. She was officially declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13.

Also read: Twisha Sharma case: Post-mortem confirms death by hanging, blunt force injuries found on body