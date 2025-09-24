Sweet Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji moments steal spotlight at National Film Awards 2025 Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji share a close bond. A glimpse of which was also seen during the 71st National Film Awards.

New Delhi:

The 71st National Film Awards were held in the capital, Delhi, on Tuesday. During the ceremony, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award, while Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress award.

The actor duo, who have known each other for a very long time and also share a good bond, would have been overjoyed receiving their first National Awards on the same day. A glimpse of which was seen throughout the event. Yes! Several videos from the 71st National Awards are going viral online, where Rani and Shah Rukh can be seen in their element.

Shah Rukh holds Rani's Pallu

Rani Mukerji donned a brown silk saree with a golden border, paired with a half-sleeved blouse, while Shah Rukh, as usual, opted for a black suit. In the viral video, Shah Rukh and Rani are about to sit in their chairs, while the Jawan actor can be seen holding Rani's pallu to prevent her from being trampled by the crowd.

Shah Rukh sets Rani's hair

Another clip is going viral online, where Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani are standing together and SRK can be seen lovingly setting Rani's hair. Their bond is also evident during this time. At the event, they were also seen joking around and helping each other.

When Rani Mukerji helped Shah Rukh Khan

In another video, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey are seen proudly looking at their medals. While the other two wear their medals, in the video, Shah Rukh is seen struggling to untangle his. That is where Rani comes to his aid and places the medal around his neck. The actress then turns on her selfie camera to show Shah Rukh his medal.

Shah Rukh, Vikrant, Rani receive their first National Award

It was a significant evening for both stars. After more than 30 years in films, Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for Jawan, while Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Vikrant Massey also received the National Award for Best Actor for 12th Fail.

