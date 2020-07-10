Sutapa Sikdar recalls travelling to North-East with Irrfan Khan in 2017

Image Source : SUTAPA SIKDAR/ FACEBOOK Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year after battling colon infection.

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to share her experience of travelling to North-East India with her husband for his 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Sutapa shared some gorgeous photographs of river Teesta in North Bengal, along with a throwback photo from Irrfan's young age and another picture of herself and son Babil.

"It's one of those days #nostalgia #northbengal. I wish I lived near a river then sea. The rains has taken a small back seat and yet the fragrance from the wet soil and breeze takes me back to north Bengal and those of you are not familiar with Bengal should know north Bengal is NOT west Bengal."

"North Bengal is magnificent with its Teesta. Teesta is not a river it's a saga. North Bengal where in the forests the fragrance is trapped in the moisture . Where the road is from inside the forest, sometimes you slow down your vehicle and wait in respect and fear as you let the elephants cross the road in their own speed .. when the breeze wraps you with romance love and warmth you know you are in a special place. The tea gardens the distant Kanchanjunga , mountains, rivers, waterfalls forest ...no west Bengal is not north Bengal..summer holidays every year in my child hood was spent in this lovely land called very dryly northbengal in the maps..."

"I always wanted to take my partner to north Bengal my ultimate idea of romance. So Mumbai 1997 kind of fullfilled my desire but yet it remained incomplete to prove what river Teesta is all about to my partner and many plans were cancelled to my heart break."

"And finally it happened!!! it was our production my partner our lead actor irrfan our son babil .. we travelled to North-East for our film #qareebqareebsinglle in 2017. What could be greater and better for me!!! ! Well did he react the way I imagined ? yeh kahani phir kabhi... (I will tell that story some other time)," Sutapa wrote in her long Facebook post.

Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year after battling colon infection. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage