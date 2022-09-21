Wednesday, September 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Suswagatam Khushamdeed filmmaker Akshay Aggarwal to bring female-centric web show

Suswagatam Khushamdeed filmmaker Akshay Aggarwal to bring female-centric web show

Suswagatam Khushamdeed filmmaker Akshay Aggarwal is ready with his yet-to-be-titled new female-centric crime thriller web series. Here's what he has to say about its announcement.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2022 16:03 IST
Filmmaker Akshay Aggarwal
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Filmmaker Akshay Aggarwal

Since the OTT platforms have taken over the entertainment responsibilities, people have been even more delighted. Not to mention, web series are their new love. And why not? They aren't as lengthy as TV soaps and aren't as short as films. Seeing the craze for the series, producer Akshay Aggarwal is also gearing up to amuse the netizens with something interesting.

According to the sources, producer Akshay Aggarwal is working on a web series that will star a renowned actress as the lead. After digging deeper into this information, we found that the series is said to be a female-centric crime thriller where the lead character will play the role of a cop who gets roped into a crime scene. The story further narrates the journey of how she gets her slate wiped clean.

Sharing his excitement about the series, Akshay Aggarwal says, "I'm very elated to work on this with such a talented cast. This is going to be one of my best and biggest projects, and I hope you will love it too." To release this yet-to-be-titled series, Akshay is in conversation with leading OTT platforms. 

"This is a fresh concept and comes from the ingenuity of a virtuoso writer who is particularly admired for jotting down mind-blowing thriller stories," says an insider, adding that the actress has already been approached. 

Akshay Aggarwal is apt to make an announcement about this upcoming series by the end of this year or early next year.

Akshay Aggarwal marked his debut with the film Suswagatam Khushamdeed, featuring actors like Pulkit Samrat and Izabelle Kaif.

Related Stories
Lesbian Visibility Week: 5 Bollywood films that celebrate queer love

Lesbian Visibility Week: 5 Bollywood films that celebrate queer love

Hollywood Films releasing on June 17: Lightyear to Spiderhead, this weekend is loaded with thrill

Hollywood Films releasing on June 17: Lightyear to Spiderhead, this weekend is loaded with thrill

Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's foray into films: 'We all have something unique'

Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's foray into films: 'We all have something unique'

 

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan supports GF Saba Azad for Rocket Boys role, Vikram Vedha actor's sweet gesture melts hearts

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra holds Malti close to her as they take a walk in the park, see pics

Latest Entertainment News

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News