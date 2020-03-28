Sussanne Khan shares unseen photos from family album on son Hrehaan's birthday

Sussanne Khan wished her son Hreehan with a beautiful video on Instagram on his 14th birthday

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished her son Hrehaan with a special post on Instagram. She shared a video montage featuring some of the best photos of Hrehaan to mark the 14th birthday of her older one. The video also showed pictures of Hrehaan with his father and sibling Hridhaan.

“To my Son..where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is. Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core,” she wrote in the caption. Sussanne also used some really cool hashtags along with her caption, such as “#28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat"

Sussanne Khan recently moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to take care of their sons during the 21-day lockdown. Sussanne took to Instagram to share a beautiful 'once in a lifetime' photo from the balcony of their house. In the picture, a number of pigeons can be seen gathered on the shore of deserted yet pristine Juhu Beach.

“And on other breaking news, the once in a lifetime, pigeon conference on the shores went well yesterday. #pictureswewillneversee #Juhubeachlockdown #lookaroundthisishistoric #March2020 #nofilters,” she captioned the photo.

Sharing the news of Sussanne moving in to stay with him during coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik expressed his gratitude towards his ex-wife. Thanking her for being supportive, the actor shared a photo of her and wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

“Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart,” he added.