Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police hasn't ill-treated Bihar Police, says DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation in a press conference on Saturday. He said, "There is no doubt that there was a lack of cooperation from the Mumbai Police but after meeting with DCP yesterday, we hope that now the Bihar Police team will get the necessary support. Their security will be arranged. Bihar Police has so far questioned Mahesh Shetty, Ashok, Sister Mitu, Ankita Lokhande, Dr. Chavda, Neeraj and officials related to the bank. Even today many people are being questioned."

फिल्म अभिनेता स्व0 सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता श्री के0के0 सिंह ने पटना में स्व0 सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के मामले से संबंधित प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है, जिसकी जांच करना बिहार पुलिस का वैधानिक कर्तव्य एवं दायित्व है। सभी पक्षों को जांच में सहयोग करना चाहिये। - बिहार सरकार — IPRD Bihar (@IPRD_Bihar) August 1, 2020

"Our team in Mumbai has informed us that Mumbai Police has not ill-treated them in any way. I condemn all reports about misbehaviour with Bihar Police team by Mumbai Police, " Gupteshwar Pandey further added.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the death of the actor will follow the money trail, the Bihar Police has said.

Sushant Singh Rajput created two companies with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother as directors, the police said. The registered addresses of the two firms are flat in Raigad's Ulwe town in Maharashtra, owned by Ms. Chakraborty's father, investigators have said.

The Bihar Police are checking how money transferred from the actor's account was used. A police team visited several banks in Mumbai and looked into transactions and investments of the companies.

The investigation focusses on whether the investments made by the actor and his girlfriend were clean.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage