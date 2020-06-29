Sanjay Raut questions investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, BJP leader Ram Kadam hits back

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. While the investigation is on, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has questioned it, only to receive sharp criticism from BJP leader Ram Kadam. "Sushant embraced death in the grip of despair. Was the cause of his depression really commercial? This is not 100 per cent correct," Raut wrote in an article for Saamna, the Shiv Sena party mouthpiece.

“A film producer says that he knew that Sushant would commit suicide. What did he do to save him? When will the Sushant suicide trial be over? Cannot be said. After the death of Sushant, many people in the field broke their silence. But did this reveal the truth of the matter? It does not seem so. What is left to be investigated and what exactly is police investigating in this case? The actor was not working for some time. His mental state was not fit. Through this, the mafia and nepotism in Bollywood stand exposed," he added.

Kadam reacted to the article, saying: “Maharashtra's Chief Minister and his wife, who runs a paper, through Saamana, has been questioning the police over why they are carrying on with the investigation. When the Chief Minister's own newspaper raises doubts over Mumbai Police's work, puts pressure on them, then it's a simple message — just do away with the investigation. What is the reason behind this newspaper pressuring the Mumbai Police?"

Raut says there are many who struggle in Bollywood every day and by saying that Rajput died by suicide because of few people putting obstacles in his path is not right. If such was the case, then at least two actors would die suicide every day, says Raut.

As per Raut, Rajput had contracts with six producers when he died. He even said that he was planning to make a biopic on George Fernandes and for this, he wanted to cast Sushant Singh Rajput in lead role. Later, Raut says, he was ‘told’ that Sushant was suffering from depression. He then goes on to add that Sushant has changed many psychiatrists but nothing helped him.

“What will a psychiatrist do for a person who has lost the will to live?," he wrote. Raut also said that psychiatrists are of no use.

