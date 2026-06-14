Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him on sixth death anniversary: 'You continue to inspire...'

New Delhi:

On the sixth anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a heartfelt note remembering the late actor and the values he stood for. Her post reflected on his life, personality and the lasting impression he left on those who knew him and admired him.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday night, Shweta posted a series of pictures and penned an emotional note. In her post, she spoke about the actor's memory, the qualities that defined him and why his presence continues to resonate with so many people years after his passing.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh pens emotional note

In her post, Shweta said that the passing years have not diminished her brother's presence in people's hearts. She wrote, "Six years….Time has passed, yet some souls continue to grow larger than time itself. When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left but I think of how he lived…"

Describing him as a person driven by curiosity, compassion and dignity, she reflected on the qualities that made him stand out and wrote, "I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind. I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were. I think of someone who taught us that success means very little if it is not accompanied by compassion."

Have a look at her post below:

She further added, "Over the years, I have come to realise something beautiful: love does not obey the rules of time. A body may leave our sight, but the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives. Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live."

Concluding her note, Shweta wrote, "The greatest tribute we can offer him is not sadness. It is to live the values he embodied. Be curious. Be kind. Keep learning. Dream fearlessly. And never let the world harden your heart. The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive. You continue to inspire millions. Forever loved. Forever remembered."

One of the pictures includes an AI-generated image depicting Sushant as Lord Rama. Earlier in April, several AI-generated images of Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Ram circulated online days after the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana was released. The images reflected fans' imagination of SSR portraying the character in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial. Reacting to the pictures, Shweta Singh Kirti said that "nobody in the present day and age can play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have played him".

For the unversed, the 'Dil Bechara' actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, aged 34.

Sushant Singh Rajput's notable films and his last movie

Sushant Singh Rajput delivered several hit films in his acting career. His famous films include Dil Bechara, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. His last movie before his passing was Dil Bechara (2020), which was directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. It also features Sanjana Sanghi in key roles.

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