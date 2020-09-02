Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Sushant’s sister Priyanka was made a nominee of the actor’s investments one month before his death

It has been more than two months into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation and as per latest reports state that the CBI has found no evidence supporting that the actor was murdered on June 14. Further reports suggest that the federal agency is also looking into the late actor’s case as a suicide and is probing the ‘abetment to suicide’ angle. Also a number of charges have been levied against the Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and other close associates.

According to the latest update, a report on India Today suggests that SSR made, Priyanka Singh, his sister a nominee for his investments. This reportedly happened around May 20 which was just almost a month before the actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence. The report further reveals a WhatsApp chat between Sushant and a bank representative discussing details regarding the investments made.

This new report is contradicting to the claims that Rhea was controlling his finances and it also dismisses the allegations which state that the actor’s relationship with his sisters was disturbed over time.

The high-profile death case is being investigated by three agencies Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

While the CBI is currently investigating the events that lead to Sushant’s death and interrogating his close associates, ED is probing the money laundering angle based on the late actor’s father KK Singh's FIR which alleged the missing funds of almost Rs 15 crore. On the other hand NCB also stepped into the scene once the drug angle emerged in the case, suggesting that the Sushant was consuming drugs.

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans, friends and family have been fighting for justice ever since he passed away. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti keeps sharing the late actor’s emotional videos on social media. And also Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande and many others have come out in the support of Sushant and his family.

