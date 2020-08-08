Image Source : TWITTER/ANI/INSTA/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY.ARABF Sushant Singh Rajput's father: Rhea Chakraborty influencing key witness, took U-turn on CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K. Singh has informed the Supreme Court in a counter-affidavit that Rhea Chakraborty has already begun to influence witnesses connected with the case and has also taken a U-turn on the CBI probe. Singh said the mail relied upon by Rhea raises a question if the email was sent by Siddharth Pithani to Mumbai Police, why was the same shared by the potential witness with Rhea, who is a prime suspect in the case.

"Nevertheless, the email is sent after the registration of the FIR and one day before the filing of the present transfer petition and thus the said email seems to be procured by the Petitioner (Rhea) from the potential witness, who seems to be already under her influence," said the affidavit filed through advocate Nitin Saluja.

Singh, in response, contended that Rhea too had wanted a CBI probe then why she is not agreeing on it now. "Moreover, as stated in the Petition that the Petitioner (Rhea) through her social media platform had requested the Union Home Minister for a CBI inquiry and now since the Respondent No.1 (Bihar government) has entrusted the aforesaid FIR to the CBI and Union of India has accepted the said request of the Respondent No.1, the Petitioner should not have any grievance in this regard".

Singh insisted that Rhea is bound by her own words of the present transfer petition. "However, now it seems that the Petitioner has taken a complete U-turn against the investigation being conducted by the CBI," said the affidavit.

Singh also opposed Rhea's plea for transfer of Patna case to Mumbai and insisted that the question of jurisdiction comes at the trial stage and not at investigation stage. "It is a well-settled proposition of law that the transfer of a petition could only be at post cognizance stage, that is when the matter is before a criminal Court and not at the stage of investigation i.e. when the matter is being investigated by the Police officers," said the affidavit.

Singh said it is rather unfortunate that the Mumbai police has undermined the feelings of a father who lives in Patna and who has sufficient proof and belief that it is due to Rhea's continued criminal actions for over a period of 1 year that has caused the death of his only son.

Slamming the Mumbai police Singh said, "It is pertinent to mention that as per the Guidelines of Quarantine in Mumbai dated 25.05.2020, a person who arrives in Mumbai for a contribution of work to the office can be exempted from undergoing Quarantine by the municipal body.

"However, Respondent No. 3 (Mumbai police) has put Senior officer of Patna Police under institutional quarantine, contrary to the guidelines of Quarantine in Mumbai."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage