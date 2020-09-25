Sushant Singh Rajput family lawyer Vikas Singh: Drugs, Bollywood overshadowing truth behind actor's death

With many stars joining the drug probe which emerged out of the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the Bollywood actor's family, said that the NCB probe is overshadowing and hindering the investigation behind the real truth in the death case.

"Why call the whole of Bollywood? There are no seizures from these people who have been called today or tomorrow. In an NDPS case, everything depends on the quantity, the family feels it is being done to divert from the main issue (death case of sushant)," said Vikas Singh while holding a press conference on Friday.

The senior advocate further stated that media attention is being diverted from the case by calling the big stars.

"CBI has not issued a single press statement regarding the probe and the direction in which the investigation is going is a little worrying for the family," Singh said.

He also alleged that over a week has passed since the CBI team probing the case landed in Delhi but they haven't met the team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). "Today we are completely helpless on the case as no one from the CBI is doing any press briefing. It is the lack of interest and the speed with which the case is going that is worrisome," Singh said.

Claiming that one of the doctors from the AIIMS team suggested it's a murder case, Singh said, "One of the doctors in the team of AIIMS suggests it is 200% death by strangulation and not a suicide. This is after photos clicked by Sushant's sister Mitu were shared with him."

"If there is a case of murder then obviously the speed, tenor of the investigation will be different. Unfortunately none of the family members were staying with Sushant and Hence we don't know what exactly happened," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began questioning Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash in connection with its probe into the drugs case related to death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to NCB officials, Rakul, Karishma and Kshitij deposed before the drug law enforcement agency in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB officials said Rakul was the first to arrive at the NCB office followed by Karishma and Kshitij.They are being questioned about their alleged drugs chats that came to the fore after the NCB seized the electronic devices of several people.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage