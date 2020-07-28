Sushant Singh Rajput death: Know what is abetment to suicide, the charge against Rhea Chakraborty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rhea Chakraborty was the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, alleging them of abetting the suicide of his son besides other serious charges on Tuesday. According to section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, a person is adjudged guilty of abetment of suicide when he or she pushes somebody to the verge of suicide. Even if he or she is a part of the conspiracy that made a person commit suicide, then also the accused will be guilty of abetment. Needless to say, if the accused found intentionally assisting the victim in suicide then he or she will be guilty. In case the accused was bound to do something or not something then also it will be a case of abetment.

If the accused is found guilty under the IPC Section 306, then he or she shall be punished with imprisonment up to 10 years and fine.

The other serious charges in the FIR against the six accused include Punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC sections 341), Punishment for wrongful confinement (IPC sections 342), Theft in dwelling house (IPC sections 380), Punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC sections 406) and Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC sections 420).

Four officers of the Bihar Police left for Mumbai with a copy of FIR as soon as it was registered on Tuesday.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. According to his post-mortem report, the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. Foul play was ruled out as there were no struggle marks or external injuries on his body.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage