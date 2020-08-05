ED summons Rhea Chakraborty on August 7 in Sushant Death Case

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7 in connection with a money laundering case stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father following his death, officials said on Wednesday. Chakraborty will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The questioning is linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Rajput's father has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

Meanwhile, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday received the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) notification to initiate a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said.

"The agency has received the notification from the government," a CBI spokesperson told IANS.

Earlier in the day, the DoPT issued a notification paving the way for the CBI to register a case.

In another related development, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it had accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into the case.

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sought the CBI probe into the death of the actor on June 14 at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai, on the request of Sushant Singh's father K.K. Singh.

On Singh's complaint, the Bihar Police registered a case against Sushant Singh's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on July 25.

Sushant's father had lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son. Sushant's family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of the Patna Police's FIR.

Earlier, a verbal duel erupted between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the investigation by the Bihar Police in the case.

