Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rumi Jaffery to Rajeev Masand, people investigated by Mumbai police this week

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: The next person to be summoned by Mumbai Police in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is none other than director Rumi Jaffery, who post his death opened up about his project in which he was planning to cast the late actor and his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The well-known writer-director recently told India TV that he was quite close to the 'Kai Po Che' actor and the two bonded well. Not only this he even revealed that he recently spoke to Sushant about the script of the film after which he died due to suicide. Before Rumi, the police recorded a statement of film critic Rajeev Masand who was questioned for more than eight hours at Bandra police station about various issues including the ratings he had given to Sushant's films and some `blind articles.' Over 38 people including his family members, his close friends, industry counterparts, house helps, etc have been probed and the police are working on each and every angle in the matter.

Coming back to Rumi, previously in an interview with Mumbai Mirror revealed that the actor was also supposed to feature in a romantic-comedy with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the filming of which was to begin in May. He said, "The script was locked and we were to begin shooting in May. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown delayed things. A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat."

Sushant Singh (34) was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. No suicide note was found. Among other things, the police are investigating if professioal rivalry had anything to do with Sushant Singh's death.

The actor's doctors have also recorded their statement with the police. The actor visited the lady doctor thrice at a time when he was struggling with depression the most. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also present when the actor visited the doctor. The late actor was already consulting four mental health professionals when he paid a visit to the female psychiatrist.

The motive behind Sushant's questioning of psychiatrists is to find out which medicines Sushant was taking, what mental problems he had, what he thought, what problems he had, and the reason behind his death.

Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut wants to record her statement in the case but no official summon has been sent to her. Her sister Rangoli Chandel has been informed by the Mumbai Police over the phone while Kangana wants an official summon to be sent to record her statement. Rangoli has also shared a chat about the police officer's conversation on WhatsApp. "There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice.” The screengrab shows a conversation between Rangoli and a Mumbai Police officer. It begins with “Ya kisi ko bhej de (Or should we send someone?)," Kangana Ranaut team wrote on Twitter.

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression and was taking treatment since November 2019, police said. He was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14 in what the police claimed was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

