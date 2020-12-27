Image Source : TWITTER/@SHWETASINGHKIRT Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shweta Singh Kirti urges fans to join #Love4SSR campaign

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged the fans of her brother to choose love over hatred. As the year nears its end, Shweta initiated a new digital campaign, #Love4SSR, asking his fans to come forward and do a good deed.

"Always choose love over hatred... A heart full of love is nothing less than heaven. Red heart #Love4SSR," she shared on Twitter.

Always choose love over hatred... A heart full of love is nothing less than heaven ❤️ #Love4SSR pic.twitter.com/ZCGu98XdWq — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 27, 2020

She also shared a post about the new campaign which read, "Open your heart and spread love. Pray and pay a tribute to SSR. Donate books to the poor or educate them. Donate food or clothes to the needy. Embrace mother nature and plant a sapling."

Earlier this month, Shweta shared that she is determined to fight for justice for her brother and took an oath to find the truth behind his death. Following this, #Oath4SSR started trending on social media.

To mark the six-month death anniversary of her brother Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta lit a candle and joined the 'Oath 4 SSR' movement.

"I pledge to fight for justice until we know the truth. May God guide us and show us the way. #Oath4SSR," Shweta wrote.

In another tweet, she posted a video of Sushant's fans taking an oath to stay united and fight to seek justice for him.

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986. January 21 would mark the late actor's birth anniversary, who passed away aged 34 on June 14 this year in Mumbai. The actor popularly known as SSR, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year.

However, even though the talented young actor is physically not present between us, his work will keep him alive forever, feels veteran actor Shekhar Suman.

Shekhar Suman tweeted, "The new year 2021 would be bereft of the presence of Sushant but his work will keep him alive forever. It's interesting to note that his birthday would fall on January 21, 2021. Starting and ending with 21. #Sushant's birthday."