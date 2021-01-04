Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik arrives at NCB office

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik were spotted at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Monday morning to mark their attendance. Reportedly, as per the conditions of Rhea's bail, she must report before the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month, for six months. This was Rhea's first visit of 2021. Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty also accompanied them.

Rhea and Showik were also spotted in Bandra on Sunday. As per reports, the family is on a house hunt.

Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 28, 2020.

The actress spent almost a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It was alleged that she took away Rs 15 crore from the late actor's bank account. Her arrest came after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found proof of her consuming and possessing drugs. She was, however, released on bail on October 7.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested on September 4, along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). They were charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law. Although, he was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai nearly three months after his arrest.

Recently, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde welcomed Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's statement urging CBI to reveal the findings in the late actor's death probe. His statement read, "I welcome the statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister, Government of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public."

He added,"An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea. She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail."