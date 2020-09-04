Sushant Death Case: Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and SSR's house manager Samuel Miranda. The NCB is digging deeper into the alleged drug cartel-related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Showik along with his sister, the late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and their parents, have been accused of abetment to the actor's suicide, among other charges, in an FIR filed earlier by Sushant's family. The NCB is investigating Sushant's death along with the CBI and enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier in the day, the NCB carried out raids at a number of locations, including at the homes of Showik Chakraborty and the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda. The NCB also took Showik and Miranda for questioning at its office after conducting searches for two hours.

NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra told the media that the homes of Showik were being searched, but declined to elaborate.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life.

Many conflicting theories have emerged since then, adding to the mystery. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has been accused by the late actor's father KK Singh of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges. Now, there is a drug angle to it.

