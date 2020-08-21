Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik met unknown people during one-month Europe trip

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers are looking into the money trail investigation in connection to the case of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the ED Source, major information about Rhea and Sushant's Europe trip has surfaced. ED has come to know that Rhea traveled to five countries in Europe during her one-month Europe tour and also met some unknown people in the meantime. Her brother Showik was also present with the actress during these meetings but Sushant was not in these three meetings. The ED is investigating whether Rhea's Europe tour was private or professional and if it was private then why did Rhea take her brother along with them. If it was a financial deal with anyone in Europe tour, did it happen or not?

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been interrogated twice in ED's office. The interrogation of both brother and sister lasted for more than 40 hours in total and in this inquiry, ED asked many questions about the actress's financial status, transactions and bank account details. But what has been raising questions continuously is Rhea and Sushant's one month Europe tour. Rhea had claimed that Sushant was very disturbed after looking at a painting of Saturn in Europe and his health deteriorated after their return as well.

The Europe tour took place between 3rd October to 27 October. It is also found that from October 3 to October 9, all three (Rhea, Sushant and Showik) lived in France, and then between October 9 and October 11, they went to Switzerland.

Then they came back to France on 11 October. From 11 to 12 October. they went to Switzerland again for two days. From 13 to 21 October, all three stayed in Italy. Then, from 21 October to 27 October, they went to Austria and came to Mumbai via UAE on 28 October.

According to ED sources, Rhea and Showik met some people in their two-time visit to Switzerland. Not only this, it is also known that the two people they met were unknown faces and they had met them for the first time.

The ED is investigating when Rhea along with Sushant wanted to go on a romantic foreign tour, then why did Showik join them. Secondly, what is the reason behind going to Switzerland two times in just 48 hours? What was the work that they could not complete the trip in one day? Why Rhea and Showik had to travel twice to Switzerland.

This is the reason why the ED is still not convinced of Rhea Chakraborty's statement. It is also said that the statements of Rhea, Showik and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi are very different.

Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah has also been questioned by ED along with Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi about the same. ED suspects that there has been a discussion on some financial transactions in connection to Europe tour, information about which is being brought to the surface.

According to the statement given by Rhea - both of these trips were supposed to end by the first week of November - ie, the trip to Europe was to end on November 2, 2019. But due to the changes in Sushant's behavior and his ill health, they had to return to Mumbai early, in the last week of October.

