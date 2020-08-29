Image Source : RHEA CHAKRABORTY'S FRIEND DEFENDS HER, S Sushant Death Case: Complaints against Sandip Ssingh to go to CBI, says minister

In a fresh development in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday that the government will send all complaints it has received against film producer Sandip Ssingh to the CBI. "I have received many complaints and requests to investigate the relationship between Sandip Ssingh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, pertaining to his connections with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these pleas to the CBI for a probe," Deshmukh told mediapersons here.

To a query as to why the government did nothing for the past over two months in the matter, the minister retorted by asking why the BJP government, which ruled the state for five years, did not act against Ssingh.

Ssingh is the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been seen hobnobbing with leading BJP leaders in the past.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government has faced flak from the BJP in the Sushant case, the probe of which was handed over from the Mumbai Police to the CBI, with the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau also joining in.

State Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant has said that between September 1 and December 23, 2019, Sandip Ssingh had called up the BJP office 53 times.

"Who was he speaking to? Who is his handler in the BJP," Sawant asked, demanding a probe into the relations between Singh and BJP leaders who treat him as a "blue-eyed boy".

He further claimed that for the PM's biopic, Ssingh's Legend Global Studio was the only film company which signed an MoU worth Rs 177 crore at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, and sought to know why only that company inked the deal.

Sawant tweeted pictures of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is now the Leader of Opposition, with Ssingh at the poster-launch of the film, "PM Narendra Modi" (2019) in which actors Suresh Oberoi and the film's lead actor Vivek Oberoi were also seen.

The Congress leader said that the leaked social media messages of Rhea Chakraborty are from the time when the BJP-led government ruled the state, so it can be ‘said' that drugs were so easily available during the BJP regime.

Referring to media reports that Ssingh may flee the country, Sawant said there are many questions, such as the mystery behind the hasty CBI probe etc., which need proper investigations.

However, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said that the state government is attempting to mislead the people and trying to protect the politicians, the actors and the drugs mafia.

"The probe was with the state government for 65 days... Why was Sandeep Ssingh not investigated then," Kadam asked.

