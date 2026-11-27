The Supreme Court has declined to grant an urgent hearing to a petition challenging Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana. The court was informed that the plea had been registered on the 23rd but was yet to be listed for hearing.

Inside the court hearing for Ramayana

During the proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer raised concerns over the film's portrayal of several facts and sought an early hearing. However, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) pointed out that the film had already been released and those interested in watching it had already done so.

The lawyer maintained that the film presented several facts incorrectly. Responding to the argument, Justice Bagchi said the filmmakers had made the film based on their understanding of the epic. He suggested that the petitioner could also make a film presenting a different interpretation.

Justice Bagchi further remarked that the court's time should not be wasted over the matter. He said that if the petitioner had a different perspective on the epic, they could make a film based on their own understanding.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film was released in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, to reach audiences across the country.

Ramayana latest earnings - India and worldwide

Ramayana witnessed a slight rise in its box office earnings on Thursday. The film collected Rs 9.65 crore net in India across all languages on Day 22. This was a 1.6 per cent increase compared to its Day 21 collection of Rs 9.50 crore. The film's India gross collection for the day stood at Rs 11.50 crore. It recorded an occupancy rate of 12.8 per cent across 15,418 shows.

Following Thursday's earnings, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 992.10 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 1,185 crore. The worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,777 crore. Across its third week, covering Days 16 to 22, the film earned Rs 128.35 crore net and Rs 152.85 crore gross. Its opening day collection stood at Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross.

All about the cast of Ramayana

The mythological drama features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol essays the role of Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

The ensemble cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film also brings together two acclaimed composers for its music. Oscar-winning musicians Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have collaborated on the project.

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