Mahaprabhu Jagannath film release cleared after Supreme Court dismisses Odisha government's plea

New Delhi:

The release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath has been cleared after the Supreme Court dismissed the Odisha government’s plea challenging its release on Wednesday. The development clears the way for the film's release, which had been opposed by the state government.

For the unversed, earlier on July 17, the Supreme Court refused to allow the immediate release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath during the ongoing Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. As per Live Law, the Supreme Court refused to stay the film's release, observing that the court shouldn't get in the way of art and creativity.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan heard the arguments and refused to change its earlier order allowing the film's release. The bench said, "There is creativity in the country. Animation is for the purpose of children. Nobody is now reading books. These things should not come in the way of art."

What is the controversy around Mahaprabhu Jagannath?

The controversy surrounding Mahaprabhu Jagannath started after the makers released its teaser on June 6, 2026, announcing that the animated film would hit big screens on July 10. However, the teaser did not go down well with some users, who raised objections over the portrayal of Lord Jagannath in the film.

As per Live Law, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), which manages the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, raised concerns over the film. After this, the makers organised a special screening for Puri Gajapati Maharaja and SJTA members. During the screening, several objections were reportedly raised over scenes that were believed to be inconsistent with Jagannath traditions and the deity’s spiritual history.

The filmmakers reportedly assured the Maharaja and SJTA members that the suggested changes would be made to ensure the film respected long-standing religious beliefs, traditions and cultural values.

However, the petitioners later told the Orissa High Court that the producers planned to release the film on July 17 without making the required or significant changes. They also sought the cancellation of the film’s certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Mahaprabhu Jagannath: About the film

For the unversed, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is produced by Durga Prasad Dalai and directed by Shripad Warkhedkar. The screenplay is written by Pallavi Sharma, while the music is composed by Arjit Shrivastava.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath: Actors who lent their voices to the film

The voice cast of the animated film, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, includes Prachi Save Saathi as Jagan, Sonal Kaushal as Balram and Aadityaraj Sharma as Ahamasur.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read:

Why was film Mahaprabhu Jagannath banned? The controversy behind the Supreme Court hearing explained