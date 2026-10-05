Supreme Court comes down hard on Rajpal Yadav over Rs 7.5 crore payment, gives final chance

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has expressed strong displeasure with actor Rajpal Yadav over the delay in complying with its directions regarding a payment of Rs 7.5 crore in a cheque bounce case. The controversy dates back to his 2012 directorial film, Ata Pata Laapata.

Rajpal Yadav warned by Supreme Court

During the hearing, a photocopy of a Rs 50 lakh demand draft was presented before the court. Justice Joymalya Bagchi strongly reprimanded Rajpal Yadav's lawyer over the matter. The court said, "This arrogance has to be put in its proper place. You should know when to speak."

The Supreme Court said it was inclined to dismiss Rajpal Yadav's petition. However, it decided not to do so for the time being so that the complainant could receive the money. The court has given Rajpal Yadav a final opportunity to make the payment by tomorrow. The matter will next be heard on Wednesday and will be listed as the first case before the court.

SC says this is Rajpal Yadav's last opportunity

In September, Rajpal Yadav received relief from the Supreme Court in a cheque bounce case. The top court has given him two weeks to deposit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore and provide surety for the outstanding amount. Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, challenged the Delhi High Court's decision before the Supreme Court. While hearing their plea, the top court issued a notice and granted Rajpal the relief.

The Supreme Court said that this would be the last opportunity for Rajpal Yadav. The actor has also been directed to deposit his passport. The case is related to seven cheque bounce cases involving Murli Projects Private Limited. The Delhi High Court had convicted Rajpal Yadav and sentenced him to three months in each case.

What is Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case?

The cases are linked to alleged unpaid dues related to Rajpal Yadav's 2012 directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed to perform well at the box office, while the loan reportedly taken to finance the project continued to accumulate interest. Before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities, Rajpal Yadav had spoken about the financial and emotional difficulties caused by the long-running case.

Following his arrest, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood and several others reportedly offered financial assistance to the actor.

Rajpal Yadav was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.

Also read:

Rajpal Yadav gets relief from Supreme Court in cheque bounce case, given 2 weeks to deposit Rs 2 crore