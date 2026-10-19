Sunny Deol unveils Suryaa teaser on 69th birthday, film to explore corruption in medical profession

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol turned 69 on October 19, and the occasion brought the first glimpse of his upcoming film, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. The teaser introduces him in an intense role as a man confronting corruption in the medical profession while trying to uncover the truth about a system operating behind closed doors.

Directed by M Padmakumar, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

What's in the Suryaa teaser?

The teaser shows Sunny Deol in a rugged, intense avatar, playing a man whose past continues to shape his present. His character finds himself confronting corruption within the medical profession, setting him on a search for answers.

As the story unfolds, he appears to come across an illicit system that has remained hidden from public scrutiny. The first glimpse offers little detail about the full plot, but it points to a crime thriller built around buried secrets, corruption and the pursuit of truth.

Watch the teaser here:

What did director M Padmakumar say about Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak?

Director Padmakumar said the team wanted to present Sunny Deol in a different light with Suryaa. In a statement, he said the character’s past and emotional struggles would be central to the story.

"For SuryaA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, we wanted to present Sunny Sir in a way the audience has never seen him before. His character carries the deep pain of his past, yet it is this very pain that propels him towards the truth," Padmakumar said.

He added that while the film features action and confrontations, its focus remains on the man behind them and his determination to keep asking questions.

Suryaa cast and release date

Alongside Sunny Deol, the film features Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanushree Chakraborty, Manish Wadhwa and Tinu Anand in key roles. The supporting cast also includes Veerti Vaghani, Jisshu Sengupta, Khalid Siddiqui, Anoop Trivedi and Rohit Tiwari.

Directed by M Padmakumar, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is set to arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Sunny Deol’s recent films and box office performance

Sunny Deol has had a busy run of releases in recent years. His latest release, Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and co-starring Preity Zinta, arrived in theatres on August 14, 2026. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 38.08 crore net in India and Rs 54.20 crore worldwide.

Earlier this year, Deol starred in Border 2, the war drama directed by Anurag Singh. The film collected approximately Rs 329.43 crore net in India and Rs 450.19 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. His 2025 release Jaat also earned around Rs 89 crore net in India.

The actor has other projects in the pipeline as well, including Ramayana: Part 1, in which he plays Hanuman. For now, Suryaa is his next scheduled theatrical release.

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