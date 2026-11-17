Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak will no longer be released in theatres on November 20. The makers have postponed its release as they await certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision comes amid objections from medical associations over the film's portrayal of doctors.

Directed by M Padmakumar, the film also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal. The makers said a new release date will be announced once the certification process is complete.

Sunny Deol's Suryaa makers issue statement

In a statement, the makers addressed the criticism surrounding Sunny Deol's film's promotional material. They said those commenting on its narrative and intent had not watched the complete film. They also urged audiences and the media to judge the story after watching it in its entirety.

"Our intention has always been to bring 'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak' to audiences exactly as it was envisioned. We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for. It is unfortunate that an entire narrative is being constructed around a few seconds of promotional footage when the complete film has not been viewed," presenter Kamal Mukut said.

He added that the makers respected the certification process and would follow all required procedures while protecting the film's creative integrity. "We sincerely request the media fraternity and audiences to view the film objectively and experience the complete story before arriving at any conclusions," he added.

The makers also clarified that the film was not against doctors or the medical profession. According to them, the story addresses corruption, exploitation and organised malpractice by specific individuals within a larger system.

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak controversy reaches Rajasthan and Delhi High Courts

The film's promotional material has led to legal challenges in Rajasthan and Delhi. Several petitions have been filed against its release, with medical associations raising concerns over how doctors have been portrayed.

On Monday, the Rajasthan High Court said the film could be exhibited on any social media platform only after it receives a censor certificate. The order came in response to a petition filed by the Rajasthan chapter of the Indian Medical Association. The association alleged that the film's promotional material on YouTube and other social media platforms brought disrepute to the medical body and could hurt doctors and general practitioners.

The Delhi High Court also heard a plea on Tuesday filed by a group of doctors. They alleged that the film portrays doctors working in private hospitals as corrupt and encourages violence against healthcare professionals. The court's order is awaited.

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is a remake of Malayalam film Joseph

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph, which was also directed by M Padmakumar. The original film follows a retired police officer who uncovers an organ-harvesting racket linked to a private hospital.

The Hindi version was scheduled to arrive in theatres nationwide on November 20. However, the makers have now decided to postpone the release until the certification process is completed.

(With inputs from PTI)

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