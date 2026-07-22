Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta feature in Batwara 1947's soulful song Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram

New Delhi:

The makers of Batwara 1947 have released the film's latest track, Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram. The emotional song offers a glimpse into the world of the film, which is set against the backdrop of India's Partition. Featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the track centres on a mother's love, hope and unwavering faith.

Chale Gaye Ho Ram Out from Batwara 1947

The video begins with Shabana Azmi praying to Lord Ram, while Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta stand behind her, teary and uncertain of the fate that awaits them. It then shifts to scenes from a grand celebration, giving audiences a peek into the film's emotional journey. Sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote, **“Pukaar ek Maa ki Listen to Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram Out Now. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August."

The track has been composed, produced and arranged by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It is sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Shaan. Blending moving lyrics with soulful music, the song hints at the emotional depth that Batwara 1947 aims to bring to the big screen.

Reacting to the song, fans wrote, "Ek Hi nam "Jay Shree Ram"...", "Wah kya gana... Wo bhi is generation me.. Dil me bas gaya gaana... First day first day book. Batwara 1947 blockbster movie of 2026 Sunny paaji phir chane ko teyyar.. Gadar 2 ki tarah.", "Anuradha paudwal jee ki baat hi alag hai.. Unki awaj man tript kar deti hai", and others.

Batwara 1947 teaser out: Watch

The teaser of Batwara 1947 offers a powerful glimpse into one of the darkest periods in Indian history. Set during the country's Independence and the Partition of 1947, it portrays the pain, displacement and emotional scars left behind by the historic divide, while also reflecting the spirit of hope that survived amid the turmoil.

Backed by a gripping background score and powerful dialogues, the teaser follows Sunny Deol's character as he stands firm in the face of violence, choosing compassion and courage during a time of deep conflict. Watch the teaser of Batwara 1947 here:

When is Batwara 1947 releasing?

The film is releasing on August 14, clashing with Awarapan 2 in Bollywood. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. Batwara 1947 also marks Santoshi's reunion with Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years.

Also read: Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol confronts the scars of partition, Preity Zinta seen briefly