Sunny Deol's Border 2 shooting begins with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty

Border 2 shooting begins on Tuesday with Varun, Diljit and Ahan Shetty

The shooting for Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' has kicked off on Tuesday. Gadar famed actor Sunny Deol is once again ready to return as a soldier of the Indian Army. The film Border, released in the year 1997, proved to be a big hit at that time. Now the audience is eagerly waiting for its sequel. Finally, this wait is going to be completed after 29 years. It is significant to note that the film has Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. However, there's no update on it female leads.

These stars will be seen in the film

The film is being directed by Anurag Singh. Sunny Deol will be in the lead role in this film. Apart from this, new actors like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty will also be a part of this film. Today during the shooting, the team of the film shared a picture from the set, in which the hand of a person holding a clapboard is seen.

Action is a huge part of 'Border 2'

Famous Hollywood action choreographer Nick Powell, who has choreographed action scenes in films like 'The Bourne Identity', will design the war action scenes of Border 2. He has also worked in 'The Mummy' (1999) and the Indian film 'RRR' (2022). Sunny Deol had also mentioned that action is going to be top-notch in 'Border 2'.

When will Border 2 be released?

The audience will get to see tremendous action, exciting drama and emotional depth in the film 'Border 2', which is being made in the context of patriotism and courage. This film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The makers have also confirmed the release date of this film through their recent social media posts. The film will be released on the occasion of Republic Day in 2026.

