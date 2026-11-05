Sunny Deol remembers Dharmendra during visit to Lonavala farmhouse with son Rajveer: 'Missing you Papa'

Actor Sunny Deol remembered his late father, veteran actor Dharmendra, with an emotional social media post. The actor recently visited the family's farmhouse in Lonavala with his son, actor Rajveer Deol, and shared a glimpse of the property. The video shared on Instagram captures farming activities taking place across the fields at the family estate.

Sunny Deol remembers Dharmendra during visit to Lonavala farmhouse with son

In the video, Sunny and Rajveer can be seen standing together and watching the ongoing agricultural work. In the clip, Sunny refers to the property as "Papa's farm", making the moment even more emotional.

Expressing how much he missed his father, Sunny captioned the video, "Missing you papa (sic)," along with red-heart emojis. Adding to the nostalgia, the actor used the title track of his 2007 family drama Apne as the background music for the video. Take a look:

For the unversed, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, aged 89, following an age-related illness at his Mumbai home. He was seen posthumously in the war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana Part 1

Sunny Deol is currently making headlines after audiences got a glimpse of him as Lord Hanuman in the post-credit scene of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1. The sequence features the devotional track Shree Hanuman Chalisa, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

The makers also released the track on Thursday, adding to the excitement surrounding Sunny's portrayal of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming second part of the epic. The soundtrack brings together five celebrated singers, including Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher, with additional vocals by Sreekanth Hariharan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first part of the two-part mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend was released on November 5, with the second part slated to hit theatres in 2028 during Diwali. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, among others.

The film is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Also Read:

AR Rahman composes Hanuman Chalisa for Ramayana Part 1, Diljit Dosanjh lends his soulful voice