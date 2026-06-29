Sunny Deol reflects on the love for Advocate Govind Srivastav from Damini at Ikaa trailer launch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will be seen in the film Ikka, marking his OTT debut. He plays the role of a lawyer in the movie. His demeanor in this courtroom drama will remind audiences of the film Damini, in which he also portrayed a lawyer. He recently discussed Damini during the Ikka trailer launch event.

How did Sunny Deol land the role in Damini?

At the Ikka trailer launch event, Sunny Deol spoke about his brief role in Damini. The actor said, 'I wanted to be a part of the film Damini, even though I didn't have a specific role initially. Rajkumar Santoshi was directing it, and friends of mine were producing it. There was a small character, and I was asked if I would do it. I said, 'Absolutely'.'

Had no idea the role would be such a hit: Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol added, 'I wanted to be part of the film, but I never imagined that this character would find such a special place in people's hearts. That is why I say one should simply enjoy films. You cannot predict how far a character will go, but the journey is often beautiful. Damini turned all of you into fans of the film. After that, however, I didn't get the opportunity to play a role quite like that again.'

Sunny gets emotional remembering his late father

Another video of Sunny Deol from the Ikka trailer launch event is going viral. In it, he becomes emotional while remembering his late father, the legendary actor Dharmendra. During the event, Sunny Deol was asked how proud he felt about his father's name and legacy. At this, Sunny Deol said, 'I will always remain my father's son. Nothing more than that.' His eyes welled up as he said this.

Watch the video here:

About Ikka

Ikka is bringing back Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna together after 29 years, after the iconic 1997 release Border. Apart from them, the film features Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Ikaa is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, produced by Alchemy Films.

The courtroom-drama will begin streaming on Netflix from July 10.

Also Read: Ikaa trailer is out now; Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna promise an intense courtroom face-off | Watch